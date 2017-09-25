(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kentucky ANG Opens Critical Operations Link at Puerto Rico Airport Following Hurricane Maria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.25.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo 

    156th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of the 123rd Contingency Response Group from the Kentucky Air National Guard, deployed to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Described as an “air base in a box”, the 123rd CRG is a completely self-contained, rapidly deployable unit, providing a wide range of specialties including airfield security, ramp and cargo operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt Angel Oquendo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556679
    VIRIN: 170925-Z-HT750-004
    Filename: DOD_104937245
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky ANG Opens Critical Operations Link at Puerto Rico Airport Following Hurricane Maria, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky ANG Opens Critical Operations Link at Puerto Rico Airport Following Hurricane Maria

    TAGS

    CRG
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    Contingency Response Group
    Maria
    PRANG
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Hurricane-Maria
    Muniz ANGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT