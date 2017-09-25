Kentucky ANG Opens Critical Operations Link at Puerto Rico Airport Following Hurricane Maria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of the 123rd Contingency Response Group from the Kentucky Air National Guard, deployed to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Described as an “air base in a box”, the 123rd CRG is a completely self-contained, rapidly deployable unit, providing a wide range of specialties including airfield security, ramp and cargo operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt Angel Oquendo)