    K9 Heroes Bark in the Park During Fleet Week San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Seaman Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 07, 2017) Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force provide military working dog demonstrations at the K9 Heroes Bark at the Park event during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. The event provided civilians the opportunity to see military and first responder service dogs and their handlers in action.Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556673
    VIRIN: 171007-N-LN093-001
    Filename: DOD_104937197
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    FleetWeekSF
    K9 Heroes Bark at the Park

