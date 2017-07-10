SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 07, 2017) Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force provide military working dog demonstrations at the K9 Heroes Bark at the Park event during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. The event provided civilians the opportunity to see military and first responder service dogs and their handlers in action.Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556673
|VIRIN:
|171007-N-LN093-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104937197
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K9 Heroes Bark in the Park During Fleet Week San Francisco, by SN Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT