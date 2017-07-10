(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard C-130 pilot shares his thoughts on Hurricane Maria and the relief efforts by the DoD

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Inclan, a pilot with the 156th Airlift Wing (AW), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks about the mission of his unit during Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, his personal experience during the storm, and the Department of Defense efforts to help the citizens of Puerto Rico rebound, during a stop to pick up cargo at the Air Dominance Center, Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 7, 2017. Inclan’s crew as well as hundreds of other aircrews have stopped at the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center, which is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
