The U.S. Forest Service, Incident Management Team 2, are supporting FEMA by clearing out roads to help with the response and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 18:06
Location:
|PR
This work, U.S. Forest Service helps clear out roads in Puerto Rico, by Eliud Echevarria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
