Humacao Hospital Evacuation

The Hospital Ryder - Humacao in Humacao, Puerto Rico is evacuated after damage from Hurricane Maria and a failing generator. With assistance from Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) Alabama 3, 32 patients along with 5 critical patients were evacuated by air and ground transport to the USNS Comfort.