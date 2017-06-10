(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Humacao Hospital Evacuation

    HUMACAO, PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    Video by Paul McKellips 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    The Hospital Ryder - Humacao in Humacao, Puerto Rico is evacuated after damage from Hurricane Maria and a failing generator. With assistance from Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) Alabama 3, 32 patients along with 5 critical patients were evacuated by air and ground transport to the USNS Comfort.

