The Hospital Ryder - Humacao in Humacao, Puerto Rico is evacuated after damage from Hurricane Maria and a failing generator. With assistance from Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) Alabama 3, 32 patients along with 5 critical patients were evacuated by air and ground transport to the USNS Comfort.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 18:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556663
|VIRIN:
|171006-O-PM503-012
|Filename:
|DOD_104937016
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|HUMACAO, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Humacao Hospital Evacuation, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
