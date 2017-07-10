(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION BRIEFS PROGRESS ON PUERTO RICO RECOVERY

    PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joe Laws 

    U.S. Northern Command

    07 OCT 17, a bi-cameral and bi-partisan Congressional delegation, along with senior FEMA and DHS leaders and local officials will brief the press on the ongoing Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 16:40
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    Congress
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    San Juan
    CODEL
    senate
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    codel delegation
    task force puerto rico

