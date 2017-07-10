CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION BRIEFS PROGRESS ON PUERTO RICO RECOVERY

07 OCT 17, a bi-cameral and bi-partisan Congressional delegation, along with senior FEMA and DHS leaders and local officials will brief the press on the ongoing Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 16:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|556652
|Filename:
|DOD_104936798
|Length:
|01:05:55
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
