(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Molly Marine and Meritorious Promotions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    U.S. Marines with Papa Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, attend the Molly Marine presentation and meritorious promotion ceremony at the Molly Marine Monument on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 4, 2017. The Molly Marine award recipient is chosen by her peers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 19:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556650
    VIRIN: 171006-M-WH535-001
    Filename: DOD_104936664
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Molly Marine and Meritorious Promotions, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PFC
    Marine Week
    Drill Instructor
    Recruit Training
    CFT
    PFT
    Private First Class
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT