USS WASHINGTON COMMISSIONING

On October 7, 2017 the US Navy commissioned the Virginia class submarine ,USS Washington. The ships sponsor: Elizabeth Mabus , daughter of former SECNAV Ray Mabus will bring the ship to life
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556639
|Filename:
|DOD_104936512
|Length:
|01:10:47
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
