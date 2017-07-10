(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS WASHINGTON COMMISSIONING

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Jason Kelly 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    On October 7, 2017 the US Navy commissioned the Virginia class submarine ,USS Washington. The ships sponsor: Elizabeth Mabus , daughter of former SECNAV Ray Mabus will bring the ship to life

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556639
    Filename: DOD_104936512
    Length: 01:10:47
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WASHINGTON COMMISSIONING, by Jason Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

