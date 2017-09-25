(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US. Navy and Guatemalan Medical Professionals Hold SPS 17 Mass Casualty Drill

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    09.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. Crystal Madriz 

    55th Combat Camera   

    170925-A-NY041-0001 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Sept. 25, 2017) U.S. Navy medical professionals participate in a mass casualty drill, during a subject matter expert exchange with Guatemalan sailors at Commando Naval del Caribe, a Guatemalan naval base. SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Crystal Madriz/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556618
    VIRIN: 170925-A-NY041-0001
    Filename: DOD_104936215
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US. Navy and Guatemalan Medical Professionals Hold SPS 17 Mass Casualty Drill, by SGT Crystal Madriz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Guatemala
    SMEE
    U.S. Navy
    Mass Casualty
    subject matter expert exchange
    Puerto Barrios
    southernpartnershipstation
    SPSEPF17
    Southern Partnership Station-Expeditionary Fast Transport 2017
    U.S. 4th Fleet: SPS 17

