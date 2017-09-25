US. Navy and Guatemalan Medical Professionals Hold SPS 17 Mass Casualty Drill

170925-A-NY041-0001 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Sept. 25, 2017) U.S. Navy medical professionals participate in a mass casualty drill, during a subject matter expert exchange with Guatemalan sailors at Commando Naval del Caribe, a Guatemalan naval base. SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Crystal Madriz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556618
|VIRIN:
|170925-A-NY041-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104936215
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PUERTO BARRIOS, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
