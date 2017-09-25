US. Navy and Guatemalan Medical Professionals Hold SPS 17 Mass Casualty Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170925-A-NY041-0001 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Sept. 25, 2017) U.S. Navy medical professionals participate in a mass casualty drill, during a subject matter expert exchange with Guatemalan sailors at Commando Naval del Caribe, a Guatemalan naval base. SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Crystal Madriz/Released)