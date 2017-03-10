Multilateral NEO Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Initiated by the Japanese military, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) supported a joint-nation noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) exercise and training here, Sept. 29. CJTF-HOA assists partner nations in building their militaries’ capability and capacity to execute peace operations and respond to emergencies, which not only enhances security and stability throughout Africa, but is also beneficial to U.S. security interests.