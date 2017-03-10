(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multilateral NEO Exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Initiated by the Japanese military, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) supported a joint-nation noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) exercise and training here, Sept. 29. CJTF-HOA assists partner nations in building their militaries’ capability and capacity to execute peace operations and respond to emergencies, which not only enhances security and stability throughout Africa, but is also beneficial to U.S. security interests.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 04:40
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    French Armed Forces
    Italian Armed Forces
    Japanese Maritime Defense Force
    United States Armed Services

