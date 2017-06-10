(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Man the Rails

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors “man the rails” aboard the USS Essex during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2017 Parade of Ships, Oct. 6. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the Bay Area public and visitors to meet Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, emphasizing Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556590
    VIRIN: 171006-M-QP663-978
    Filename: DOD_104935332
    Length: 00:08:42
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Man the Rails, by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    San Francisco
    USMC
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    I MEF
    Marines
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines

