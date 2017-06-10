video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors “man the rails” aboard the USS Essex during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2017 Parade of Ships, Oct. 6. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the Bay Area public and visitors to meet Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, emphasizing Defense Support of Civil Authorities.