U.S. Marines and Sailors “man the rails” aboard the USS Essex during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2017 Parade of Ships, Oct. 6. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the Bay Area public and visitors to meet Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, emphasizing Defense Support of Civil Authorities.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556590
|VIRIN:
|171006-M-QP663-978
|Filename:
|DOD_104935332
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Man the Rails, by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
