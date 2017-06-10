Cabin cruiser sunk by Hurricane Harvey refloated in Baytown, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Dave Irvin, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Winstead oversee contractors from Laredo Construction as they de-water and re-float a 38-foot cabin cruiser in Baytown, Texas Oct. 6, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with the Texas General Land Office and other federal, local, and state agencies to recover vessels damaged by Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.