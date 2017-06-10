(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cabin cruiser sunk by Hurricane Harvey refloated in Baytown, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 1st Class Dave Irvin, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Winstead oversee contractors from Laredo Construction as they de-water and re-float a 38-foot cabin cruiser in Baytown, Texas Oct. 6, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with the Texas General Land Office and other federal, local, and state agencies to recover vessels damaged by Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556572
    VIRIN: 171006-G-VB974-0005
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_104934990
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cabin cruiser sunk by Hurricane Harvey refloated in Baytown, Texas, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas General Land Office
    Hurricane Harvey
    vessel recovery

