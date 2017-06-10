Cabin cruiser sunk by Hurricane Harvey refloated in Baytown, Texas

Petty Officer 1st Class Dave Irvin, left, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Winstead oversee contractors from Laredo Construction as they de-water and re-float a 38-foot cabin cruiser in Baytown, Texas Oct. 6, 2017. The Coast Guard is working with the Texas General Land Office and other federal, local, and state agencies to recover vessels damaged by Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.
