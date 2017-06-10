(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Fleet Week San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2017) The Navy Band Southwest’s 32 Street Brass Band and Woodwind Quintet perform at the Ferry Building during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn)

