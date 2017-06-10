Navy Band Southwest Performs at Fleet Week San Francisco

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2017) The Navy Band Southwest’s 32 Street Brass Band and Woodwind Quintet perform at the Ferry Building during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn)