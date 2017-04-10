(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSST conducts pier sweeps, training during San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco 91105 conduct pier sweeps and training during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 5, 2017. The Coast Guard has units deployed to San Francisco from throughout the West Coast to assist in ensuring the safety and security of fleet week participants and spectators. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnny Johnson.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556559
    VIRIN: 171005-G-RU729-001
    Filename: DOD_104934851
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    security
    USCG
    San Francisco
    CG
    MSST
    Coast Guard
    canine
    k-9
    SFFW
    91105
    Fleet Week 2017
    pier sweep

