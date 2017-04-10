Coast Guard MSST conducts pier sweeps, training during San Francisco Fleet Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team San Francisco 91105 conduct pier sweeps and training during San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 5, 2017. The Coast Guard has units deployed to San Francisco from throughout the West Coast to assist in ensuring the safety and security of fleet week participants and spectators. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnny Johnson.