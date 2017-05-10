Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, hosted a spiritual fitness fair on October 5, 2017 at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Fieldhouse. The event intended to enhance battalion character and build espirit de corps while showing Marines different perspectives and providing professional resources that aid in spiritual, emotional and mental health, and concluded with a concert featuring the Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCplAndre Heath)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556558
|VIRIN:
|171005-M-KN159-568
|Filename:
|DOD_104934847
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spiritual Fitness Fair, by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT