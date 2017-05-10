(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Fitness Fair

    CAMP PENDELTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andre Heath 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, hosted a spiritual fitness fair on October 5, 2017 at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Fieldhouse. The event intended to enhance battalion character and build espirit de corps while showing Marines different perspectives and providing professional resources that aid in spiritual, emotional and mental health, and concluded with a concert featuring the Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCplAndre Heath)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556558
    VIRIN: 171005-M-KN159-568
    Filename: DOD_104934847
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Fair, by LCpl Andre Heath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Spiritual
    Emotional
    Family
    Sailors
    U.S. Marines
    Concert
    Band
    H&S
    MCB
    Switchfoot

