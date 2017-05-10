video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, hosted a spiritual fitness fair on October 5, 2017 at Camp Pendleton’s Paige Fieldhouse. The event intended to enhance battalion character and build espirit de corps while showing Marines different perspectives and providing professional resources that aid in spiritual, emotional and mental health, and concluded with a concert featuring the Grammy award-winning band Switchfoot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCplAndre Heath)