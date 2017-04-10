video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Solar panels on Box Canyon contribute to the overall

production of renewable energy aboard the base, Oct. 6, 2017. Marine Corps Base

Camp Pendleton’s next goal in the energy resiliency and energy security strategy is

to achieve higher capabilities and capacities of energy storage. (U.S. Marine Corps

video by Pfc. Noah Rudash)