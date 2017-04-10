CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Solar panels on Box Canyon contribute to the overall
production of renewable energy aboard the base, Oct. 6, 2017. Marine Corps Base
Camp Pendleton’s next goal in the energy resiliency and energy security strategy is
to achieve higher capabilities and capacities of energy storage. (U.S. Marine Corps
video by Pfc. Noah Rudash)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 18:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556556
|VIRIN:
|171004-M-NR123-076
|Filename:
|DOD_104934785
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Renewable Energy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
