    Renewable Energy

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Solar panels on Box Canyon contribute to the overall
    production of renewable energy aboard the base, Oct. 6, 2017. Marine Corps Base
    Camp Pendleton’s next goal in the energy resiliency and energy security strategy is
    to achieve higher capabilities and capacities of energy storage. (U.S. Marine Corps
    video by Pfc. Noah Rudash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556556
    VIRIN: 171004-M-NR123-076
    Filename: DOD_104934785
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renewable Energy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Usmc
    Energy
    MciWest
    United Satetes Marine Corp

