(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US and Argentinian Air Force leaders exchange medical knowledge, experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARGENTINA

    09.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Rangel 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. and Argentinian Air Force medical personnel held a senior leader engagement as part of the Department of Defense State Partnership Program Sep. 20, at the National Institute of Aeronautical and Space Medicine, Argentina. Key leaders from the Secretary of the Air Force Office of International Affairs, the Georgia Air National Guard, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), and the Argentinian Air Force came together to share knowledge and experience and to further develop the relationship between the U.S. Air Force and the Argentinian Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556551
    VIRIN: 170922-F-FT183-1001
    Filename: DOD_104934723
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Argentinian Air Force leaders exchange medical knowledge, experience, by SSgt Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    Argentina
    12th Air Force
    AFSOUTH
    Air Force Medical Service
    Medical Exchange
    Key Leader Exchange
    Argentinian Air Force
    Key Medical Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT