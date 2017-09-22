US and Argentinian Air Force leaders exchange medical knowledge, experience

U.S. and Argentinian Air Force medical personnel held a senior leader engagement as part of the Department of Defense State Partnership Program Sep. 20, at the National Institute of Aeronautical and Space Medicine, Argentina. Key leaders from the Secretary of the Air Force Office of International Affairs, the Georgia Air National Guard, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), and the Argentinian Air Force came together to share knowledge and experience and to further develop the relationship between the U.S. Air Force and the Argentinian Air Force.
