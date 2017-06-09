EA-6B Aerial Refuel

A U.S. Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conducts an aerial refuel in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) near Welton, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado)
|09.06.2017
|10.06.2017 18:34
|B-Roll
|556549
|171005-M-FS068-0001
|DOD_104934703
|00:00:55
|AZ, US
|4
|1
|1
|0
