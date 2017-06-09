(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EA-6B Aerial Refuel

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2017

    Video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    A U.S. Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conducts an aerial refuel in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) near Welton, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556549
    VIRIN: 171005-M-FS068-0001
    Filename: DOD_104934703
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: AZ, US
    This work, EA-6B Aerial Refuel, by Cpl AaronJames Vinculado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EA-6B Prowler
    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course
    WTI 1-18

