The course is the first of its kind nationally to be hosted, which allows for certified instructors from different National Guard states or U.S. territories to be recertified on Military Funeral Honors. The course is intended for MFH trainers with an expired certification, trainers with a significant break from MFH, and/or Soldiers that completed the MFH instructor course without certification. Soldiers completed their final testing for MFH training in areas ranging from standards, expectations, and requirements of the Military Honor Guard.
Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|556544
|VIRIN:
|171006-Z-TW084-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934566
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|STURGIS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard MFH Trainer Recertification Course, by SGT Austin Pearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
