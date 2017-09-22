National Guard MFH Trainer Recertification Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The course is the first of its kind nationally to be hosted, which allows for certified instructors from different National Guard states or U.S. territories to be recertified on Military Funeral Honors. The course is intended for MFH trainers with an expired certification, trainers with a significant break from MFH, and/or Soldiers that completed the MFH instructor course without certification. Soldiers completed their final testing for MFH training in areas ranging from standards, expectations, and requirements of the Military Honor Guard.

Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.