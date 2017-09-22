(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard MFH Trainer Recertification Course

    STURGIS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. Austin Pearce 

    South Dakota National Guard Public Affairs   

    The course is the first of its kind nationally to be hosted, which allows for certified instructors from different National Guard states or U.S. territories to be recertified on Military Funeral Honors. The course is intended for MFH trainers with an expired certification, trainers with a significant break from MFH, and/or Soldiers that completed the MFH instructor course without certification. Soldiers completed their final testing for MFH training in areas ranging from standards, expectations, and requirements of the Military Honor Guard.
    Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.

