U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, and the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, load cargo on a K loader for transport to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, Savannah, Ga., October 6, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center are serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556537
|VIRIN:
|171006-Z-XI378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104934337
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
