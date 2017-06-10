165th Airlift Wing serves as hub and spoke operation for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, and the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, load cargo on a K loader for transport to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts, Savannah, Ga., October 6, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing and Air Dominance Center are serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)