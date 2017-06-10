(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRAFB accepts aircraft in response to Hurricane Nate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Little Rock Air Force Base is receiving various aircraft and their crews assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Nate, Oct. 6, 2017. The relocation to Little Rock AFB ensures aircraft and aircrews from the installation are out of harm’s way until they can safely return.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556509
    VIRIN: 171006-F-SC126-935
    Filename: DOD_104934159
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB accepts aircraft in response to Hurricane Nate, by SSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hurlburt field
    little rock
    1st Special Operations Wing
    19th Airlift Wing
    1 SOW
    oneteamonefight
    Hurricane Nate

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT