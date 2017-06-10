LRAFB accepts aircraft in response to Hurricane Nate

Little Rock Air Force Base is receiving various aircraft and their crews assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Nate, Oct. 6, 2017. The relocation to Little Rock AFB ensures aircraft and aircrews from the installation are out of harm’s way until they can safely return.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556509
|VIRIN:
|171006-F-SC126-935
|Filename:
|DOD_104934159
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
