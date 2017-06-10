LRAFB accepts aircraft in response to Hurricane Nate

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Little Rock Air Force Base is receiving various aircraft and their crews assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Nate, Oct. 6, 2017. The relocation to Little Rock AFB ensures aircraft and aircrews from the installation are out of harm’s way until they can safely return.