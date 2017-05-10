(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WTI: Aviation Excellence Across the MAGTF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Drake, Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa and Pfc. Ethan Pumphret

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt Geremiah Simoes, Executive Officer Lima Co, 3rd Battalion 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discusses the integration of maneuver forces with Marine Aviation across the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 at Yuma, Az., on Sept. 27, 2017. WTI is a seven week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes the operational integration of the six functions of Marine Aviation in support of a MAGTF. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556495
    VIRIN: 171005-M-EM602-0002
    Filename: DOD_104933770
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI: Aviation Excellence Across the MAGTF, by LCpl Benjamin Drake, Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa and PFC Ethan Pumphret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    3rd Battalion 1st Marines
    WTI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT