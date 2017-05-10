U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt Geremiah Simoes, Executive Officer Lima Co, 3rd Battalion 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discusses the integration of maneuver forces with Marine Aviation across the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 at Yuma, Az., on Sept. 27, 2017. WTI is a seven week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes the operational integration of the six functions of Marine Aviation in support of a MAGTF. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556495
|VIRIN:
|171005-M-EM602-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104933770
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WTI: Aviation Excellence Across the MAGTF, by LCpl Benjamin Drake, Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa and PFC Ethan Pumphret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT