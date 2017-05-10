WTI: Aviation Excellence Across the MAGTF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556495" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 1stLt Geremiah Simoes, Executive Officer Lima Co, 3rd Battalion 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discusses the integration of maneuver forces with Marine Aviation across the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 at Yuma, Az., on Sept. 27, 2017. WTI is a seven week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes the operational integration of the six functions of Marine Aviation in support of a MAGTF. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.