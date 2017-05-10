ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (Oct. 6, 2017) — The deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command, or RDECOM, met with officials, scientists and engineers while touring Army Research Laboratory facilities at APG, Oct. 5, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556473
|VIRIN:
|171005-A-GX166-219
|Filename:
|DOD_104933406
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deputy commanding general visits laboratory, by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deputy commanding general visits laboratory
LEAVE A COMMENT