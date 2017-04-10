An advance team from the 285th Area Support Medical Company and the 137th Signal Company board a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to deploy to Puerto Rico. The Soldiers will be conducting logistical and operational assessments prior to the remainder of their units' arrival, in support of hurricane relief efforts.
U.S. National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and 1LT Aaron Smith
Music:
Rhodesia by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 14:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|556468
|VIRIN:
|171004-Z-UU033-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104933359
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio Guard deploys to Puerto Rico, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT