Ohio Guard deploys to Puerto Rico

An advance team from the 285th Area Support Medical Company and the 137th Signal Company board a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to deploy to Puerto Rico. The Soldiers will be conducting logistical and operational assessments prior to the remainder of their units' arrival, in support of hurricane relief efforts.



U.S. National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and 1LT Aaron Smith



Music:



Rhodesia by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/