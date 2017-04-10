(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ohio Guard deploys to Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An advance team from the 285th Area Support Medical Company and the 137th Signal Company board a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 121st Air Refueling Wing to deploy to Puerto Rico. The Soldiers will be conducting logistical and operational assessments prior to the remainder of their units' arrival, in support of hurricane relief efforts.

    U.S. National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson and 1LT Aaron Smith

    Music:

    Rhodesia by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
    Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 556468
    VIRIN: 171004-Z-UU033-001
    Filename: DOD_104933359
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Guard deploys to Puerto Rico, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Maria
    Hurricane Relief
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT