Exercise Aurora - Sweden’s Largest Military Exercise in Nearly 25 years

In September 2017, Sweden hosted Exercise Aurora, its largest military exercise in nearly 25 years. The exercise involved nearly 30 per cent of the Swedish Armed Forces, as well as troop contributions from NATO Allied and partner countries - which joined on a bilateral basis. The goal of the exercise was to build a stronger defence and increase capability to face an attack. As well as taking place in Stockholm and Gothenburg regions, the exercise featured air, land and sea assets on the island of Gotland and in the Stockholm archipelago. Aurora also featured collaboration between the military and the civilian emergency services.

Footage includes various shots of exercise Aurora in locations across Sweden.

Teaser: Sweden has hosted its largest military exercise for almost 25 years. Exercise Aurora involved air, land and sea assets, and focused on defending the Baltic Sea region together with NATO Allied and partner countries.



This is the shotlist for a NATOChannel BRoll. It contains visuals and sound bites, but no voiceover and/or graphics.



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH HOME GUARD SOLDIERS DURING TRAINING MISSION DEFENDING HARBOUR ON ISLAND OF GOTLAND

2. (01:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – AMERICAN MILITARY HELICOPTERS TAKE OFF FROM AIRBASE IN GOTLAND, SWEDEN

3. (01:39) SLOW MOTION SHOT - AMERICAN AIRMAN TALKS TO SWEDISH SOLDIER BY APACHE HELICOPTER IN GOTLAND

4. (01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS – CRISIS RESPONSE EXERCISE PART OF AURORA - CIVIL EMERGENCY SERVICES WORKING WITH MILITARY RESPONDING TO A CRISIS

5. (02:21) VARIOUS SHOTS - SWEDISH MILITARY AMPHIBIOUS UNITS TAKE PART IN EXERCISE AURORA IN STOCKHOLM ARCHIPELAGO

6. (03:37) VARIOUS SHOTS - SWEDISH ARMOURED VEHICLES TAKING PART IN EXERCISE AURORA

7. (04:17) VARIOUS SHOTS - LIVE FIRE DEMONSTRATION AT THE END OF EXERCISE AURORA

8. (04:34) VARIOUS SHOTS - SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER STEFAN LÖFVEN AND SWEDISH MINISTER FOR DEFENCE PETER HULTQVIST SPEAK WITH SWEDISH TROOPS AT LIVE FIRE DEMONSTRATION

9. (05:19) WIDE SHOT - SWEDISH FLAG

10. (05:24) CLOSE UP - AURORA 17 BADGE ON ARM OF SOLDIER

11. (05:28) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GENERAL BENGT ANDERSSON, EXERCISE DIRECTOR

“This is the first really large exercise that we have in Sweden since 1993. And almost 30 per cent of the armed forces are involved. And the figures of the Swedish Armed Forces is about 19,000 people and then we have 2,000 foreigners and a lot of civilian agencies, so approximately a bit more than 22,000 people are involved in the exercise.”

12. (05:53) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GENERAL BENGT ANDERSSON, EXERCISE DIRECTOR

“From the military point of view, it is very simple. Our government has given us the task to get more operational, to work together with all the armed forces, to be joined and the reason is of course the higher tension in Europe.”



13. (06:06) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR GENERAL BENGT ANDERSSON, EXERCISE DIRECTOR

“Militarily, it is very very important to have the international community participating, especially with those high-technology countries that we need to work together with and, in the exercise, against.”

14. (06:19) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – PETER HULTQVIST, MINISTER FOR DEFENCE OF SWEDEN

“This is a very clear signal that we are making this exercise Aurora because we want to send a security signal, at the same time as we upgrade our military capability, that we are ready to defend Sweden, ready to defend the security in our country, and the territorial integrity and we are ready to do it together also with friends and partners.”

15. (06:43) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – PETER HULTQVIST, MINISTER FOR DEFENCE OF SWEDEN

“Two pillars in our strategy, upgrade military capability and focus on national defence. The other pillar is deepening cooperation with others to build a security network together with them in our part of Europe.”