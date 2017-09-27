U.S. Marines train Sengalese Gendarmerie

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa trained Senegal’s Gendarmerie in entry control points and vehicle control points during a three-week training exercise with Marines in Diamniadio, Senegal, in September 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka S. Heite)
