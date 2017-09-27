(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines train Sengalese Gendarmerie

    SENEGAL

    09.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka Heite 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa trained Senegal’s Gendarmerie in entry control points and vehicle control points during a three-week training exercise with Marines in Diamniadio, Senegal, in September 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka S. Heite)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556396
    VIRIN: 171002-M-NB885-003
    Filename: DOD_104932891
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines train Sengalese Gendarmerie, by SSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Senegal
    Gendarmerie
    Gendarme
    SPMAGT-CR-AF

