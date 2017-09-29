(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Sailor teaches Sengalese Gendarme in casualty care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SENEGAL

    09.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka Heite 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    A U.S. Sailor with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa instructs Senegalese Gendarme on casualty care during a three-week training evolution in Diamniadio, Senegal, Sept. 23, 2017. The Sailor was part of a team of U.S. Marines who were in Senegal to instruct the Gendarme in entry control points and vehicle control points. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka S. Heite)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.06.2017 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556392
    VIRIN: 171002-M-NB885-001
    Filename: DOD_104932878
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Sailor teaches Sengalese Gendarme in casualty care, by SSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Senegal
    Marines
    Gendarmerie
    Gendarme
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT