A U.S. Sailor with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa instructs Senegalese Gendarme on casualty care during a three-week training evolution in Diamniadio, Senegal, Sept. 23, 2017. The Sailor was part of a team of U.S. Marines who were in Senegal to instruct the Gendarme in entry control points and vehicle control points. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka S. Heite)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2017 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556392
|VIRIN:
|171002-M-NB885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104932878
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Sailor teaches Sengalese Gendarme in casualty care, by SSgt Rebekka Heite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
