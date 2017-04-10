(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Biomedical Technician Fixes Hospital Equipment in Guatemala during SPS 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA

    10.04.2017

    Video by Spc. Judge M Jones 

    55th Combat Camera   

    171004-A-QE286-0045 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 4, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Larry Galicia, a biomedical engineering technician assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, repairs medical equipment at Hospital Nacional de la Amistad Japón-Guatemala, during Southern Partnership Station 17 (SPS 17). SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by SPC Judge Jones/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556359
    VIRIN: 171004-A-QE286-0001
    Filename: DOD_104931597
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Biomedical Technician Fixes Hospital Equipment in Guatemala during SPS 17, by SPC Judge M Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    Guatemala
    SMEE
    hospital
    U.S. Navy
    subject matter expert exchange
    Puerto Barrios
    southernpartnershipstation
    SPSEPF17
    Southern Partnership Station-Expeditionary Fast Transport 2017
    U.S. 4th Fleet: SPS 17
    Hospital Nacional de la Amistad Japón-Guatemala
    biomedical engineering technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT