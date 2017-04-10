U.S. Navy Biomedical Technician Fixes Hospital Equipment in Guatemala during SPS 17

171004-A-QE286-0045 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 4, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Larry Galicia, a biomedical engineering technician assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, repairs medical equipment at Hospital Nacional de la Amistad Japón-Guatemala, during Southern Partnership Station 17 (SPS 17). SPS 17 is a U.S. Navy deployment executed by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by SPC Judge Jones/Released)
|10.04.2017
|10.05.2017 22:15
|B-Roll
|556359
|171004-A-QE286-0001
|DOD_104931597
|00:00:59
|GT
