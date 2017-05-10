(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    San Francisco Fleet Week Softball Tournament B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Service members and members of the community came together to hold San Francisco Fleet Week's annual softball tournament

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 22:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556355
    VIRIN: 171005-M-IP911-660
    Filename: DOD_104931569
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week Softball Tournament B-Roll, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Softball
    Fleet Week
    Fleet Week San Francisco
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week SF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT