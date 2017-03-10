Prime Cut: CARAT Sri Lanka 2017 - UCT 2

(TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka) U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, and Sri Lanka Navy Divers conduct demolition operations during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2017 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, Oct. 3, 2017. UCT-2 worked with Sri Lankan Navy Divers to establish a UCT element and provided underwater demolition training to clear obstacles in the water. U.S. and Sri Lankan Sailors and Marines are conducting several training events during the weeklong exercise from Oct. 2-6, 2017. CARAT is an annual, bilateral maritime exercise series designed to boost interoperability between partner nations that contributes to interoperability, security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
