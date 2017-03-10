(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prime Cut: CARAT Sri Lanka 2017 - UCT 2

    TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    (TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka) U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, and Sri Lanka Navy Divers conduct demolition operations during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka 2017 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, Oct. 3, 2017. UCT-2 worked with Sri Lankan Navy Divers to establish a UCT element and provided underwater demolition training to clear obstacles in the water. U.S. and Sri Lankan Sailors and Marines are conducting several training events during the weeklong exercise from Oct. 2-6, 2017. CARAT is an annual, bilateral maritime exercise series designed to boost interoperability between partner nations that contributes to interoperability, security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556341
    VIRIN: 171005-N-CW570-1001
    Filename: DOD_104931450
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: TRINCOMALEE, LK 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prime Cut: CARAT Sri Lanka 2017 - UCT 2, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    7th Fleet
    MDSU 1
    Sri Lanka
    PACFLT
    UCT2
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 1
    CTF-75
    Commander Task Force 75
    Parnerships

