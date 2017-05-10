(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USO Andersen Grand Opening (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    10.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Service members and families can enjoy a new USO center on Andersen Air Force Base. Tech Sgt. Bryan Magee is on the island with the report…

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556326
    VIRIN: 171005-F-DJ966-002
    Filename: DOD_104931315
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Andersen Grand Opening (Social Media), by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Andersen AFB
    U.S. Pacific Air Force
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    36 WG
    TSgt Bryan Magee
    USO Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT