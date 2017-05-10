Ohio National Guard medical company Puerto Rico bound

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



About 30 members of the 285th Medical Company (Area Support) will travel to Puerto Rico to provide assistance to Hurricane Relief efforts. The 285th ASMC is based out of Columbus and is capable of providing trauma health care, preventive medicine consultation, mental health consultation and ground evacuation of patients.