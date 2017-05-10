(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ohio National Guard medical company Puerto Rico bound

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    About 30 members of the 285th Medical Company (Area Support) will travel to Puerto Rico to provide assistance to Hurricane Relief efforts. The 285th ASMC is based out of Columbus and is capable of providing trauma health care, preventive medicine consultation, mental health consultation and ground evacuation of patients.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556291
    VIRIN: 171005-Z-HQ508-001
    Filename: DOD_104930773
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard medical company Puerto Rico bound, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

