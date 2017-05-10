About 30 members of the 285th Medical Company (Area Support) will travel to Puerto Rico to provide assistance to Hurricane Relief efforts. The 285th ASMC is based out of Columbus and is capable of providing trauma health care, preventive medicine consultation, mental health consultation and ground evacuation of patients.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556291
|VIRIN:
|171005-Z-HQ508-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104930773
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard medical company Puerto Rico bound, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
