    Coast Guard delivers medical supplies

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard members from Station San Juan, Puerto Rico, deliver medical supplies to Culebra, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556282
    VIRIN: 171005-G-NY896-1002
    Filename: DOD_104930713
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 124
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard delivers medical supplies, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

