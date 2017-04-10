Coast Guard delivers medical supplies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556282" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members from Station San Juan, Puerto Rico, deliver medical supplies to Culebra, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.