Coast Guard delivers medical supplies

U.S. Coast Guard members from Station San Juan, Puerto Rico, deliver medical supplies to Culebra, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556282
|VIRIN:
|171005-G-NY896-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104930713
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|124
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
