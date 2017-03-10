(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Rice Visits 117th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman James Bentley 

    117th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard and Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson visit the 117th Air Refueling Wing for a base tour and All-Call briefing. Brig. Gen. Nordhaus, Commander of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, is in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556271
    VIRIN: 171003-Z-F3868-0002
    Filename: DOD_104930633
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Rice Visits 117th, by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tour
    base
    briefing
    general
    rice
    gen
    lt.
    scott
    117
    lieutenant
    arw
    air refueling wing
    all call

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT