Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard and Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson visit the 117th Air Refueling Wing for a base tour and All-Call briefing. Brig. Gen. Nordhaus, Commander of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, is in attendance.
Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 16:59
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|556271
VIRIN:
|171003-Z-F3868-0002
Filename:
|DOD_104930633
Length:
|00:00:59
Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Rice Visits 117th, by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
