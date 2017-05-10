(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD Provides Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Andrew Gordon 

    DoD News         

    The Defense Department continues to provide ongoing relief operations in Puerto Rico. More than 11,000 DoD personnel are assisting in restoring the island’s resources and moving and supplying food and water to the affected population, Oct. 5, 2017.

