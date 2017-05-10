The Defense Department continues to provide ongoing relief operations in Puerto Rico. More than 11,000 DoD personnel are assisting in restoring the island’s resources and moving and supplying food and water to the affected population, Oct. 5, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556258
|VIRIN:
|171005-N-VH057-941
|Filename:
|DOD_104930491
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, DoD Provides Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico, by PO2 Harry Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
