    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

    OKLAHOMA CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zach Vaughn and Jon Zanone

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex is based at Tinker AFB. It is the largest organization in the Air Force Materiel Command. The mission of providing superior maintenance for global aerospace power falls to more than nine thousand dedicated military and civilian employees. These personnel work in over 60 state-of-the-art repair facilities throughout Tinker. These facilities include 8.2 million square feet of industrial floor space, supporting state-of-the-art processes and machinery.
    The wide-ranging workload of the Air Logistics Complex includes aircraft and components from the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Navy and foreign military sales customers.
    The complex is composed of five groups. Each group plays a critical role in the maintenance, repair, modification and overhaul of aircraft and aircraft systems and components.
    The aircraft maintenance group regenerates aircraft from the aerospace maintenance and regeneration facility in Arizona. The group also performs a complex and thorough overhaul of a number of critical aircraft. These upgraded aircraft are then returned to the warfighter, ready to deploy, fight and win. The propulsion maintenance group provide single source, depot-level overhaul for mission critical aircraft engines. The commodities maintenance group is the sole organic depot repair facility for liquid oxygen converters and regulators. The group also repairs offensive avionics, sheet metal and composite repair for several aircraft platforms. The software maintenance group has developed a centralized method to remotely control, monitor and troubleshoot airfield navigational aids. The maintenance support group maintains the complexes vital, state of the art machinery, empowering the complex to complete its mission. Together, these groups keep critical warfighter platforms in service, flying well past their intended service life. This holistic approach to maintenance insures the prudent investment of crucial tax dollars.
    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center values a trained and engaged workforce, cost effective processes, and the smart use of limited resources to meet the needs of America’s warfighter.
    With new workloads programmed and future workloads on the horizon, the complex is well positioned to provide full spectrum agile depot maintenance today, and into the future.
    This is the Oklahoma City air logistics complex.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 556245
    VIRIN: 170731-F-F3230-030
    PIN: 615655
    Filename: DOD_104930394
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

