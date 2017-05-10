Lieutenant General Timothy J. Kadavy
Director, Army National Guard, National Guard Bureau, Washington, District of Columbia
The director of the Army National Guard visited St. Croix and met with soldiers and airmen that were on the ground supporting hurricane relief for the island. After touring the National Guard headquarters Lt. General Kadavy was taken for an aerial assessment of several Virgin islands. During the visit, Lt. General Kadavy took part in a promotion ceremony and coined several soldiers and airmen.
171004-Z-DK606-001
Video by MSgt Charles Givens
Release Authority: MSG Karen Williams, VING, St. Croix
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556241
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-DK606-133
|Filename:
|DOD_104930372
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Director of National Guard visits Virgin Islands, by MSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT