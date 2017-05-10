Director of National Guard visits Virgin Islands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556241" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lieutenant General Timothy J. Kadavy

Director, Army National Guard, National Guard Bureau, Washington, District of Columbia

The director of the Army National Guard visited St. Croix and met with soldiers and airmen that were on the ground supporting hurricane relief for the island. After touring the National Guard headquarters Lt. General Kadavy was taken for an aerial assessment of several Virgin islands. During the visit, Lt. General Kadavy took part in a promotion ceremony and coined several soldiers and airmen.





171004-Z-DK606-001

Video by MSgt Charles Givens

Release Authority: MSG Karen Williams, VING, St. Croix