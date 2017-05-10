(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Director of National Guard visits Virgin Islands

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162 Fight Wing/Public Affairs

    Lieutenant General Timothy J. Kadavy
    Director, Army National Guard, National Guard Bureau, Washington, District of Columbia
    The director of the Army National Guard visited St. Croix and met with soldiers and airmen that were on the ground supporting hurricane relief for the island. After touring the National Guard headquarters Lt. General Kadavy was taken for an aerial assessment of several Virgin islands. During the visit, Lt. General Kadavy took part in a promotion ceremony and coined several soldiers and airmen.


    171004-Z-DK606-001
    Video by MSgt Charles Givens
    Release Authority: MSG Karen Williams, VING, St. Croix

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556241
    VIRIN: 171005-F-DK606-133
    Filename: DOD_104930372
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of National Guard visits Virgin Islands, by MSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Air National Guard
    General
    aerial footage
    Virgin Islands
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    St. John
    St. Thomas
    St. Croix
    Visit
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    Director of National Guard

