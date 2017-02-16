Partnering for Strategic Threat Reduction Research: Partnership Models and Leveraging Capabilities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556212" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This webinar is the second part of a three-part partnering series and focuses on partnership models and leveraging capabilities.



Forward-thinking agents of academic partnership building from Vanderbilt University, Fisk University, and the Minority-Serving Institution (MSI) STEM Research & Development Consortium (MSRDC) describe their MSI-related research partnership models. Learn from their proven methods for leveraging resources and capabilities to improve your team’s responses to federal research and development opportunities.



Hosted by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the webinar provides the opportunity to learn:

-How MSI partnerships can benefit university research at all levels, including Research One institutions

-How various research partnering constructs operate

-Ways to tailor and organize a research partnership model to fit the needs of your institution

-How to decipher roles and responsibilities among team members

-Ways to align strengths and capabilities, recognize potential weaknesses, and address capability