    Partnering for Strategic Threat Reduction Research: Partnership Models and Leveraging Capabilities

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    This webinar is the second part of a three-part partnering series and focuses on partnership models and leveraging capabilities.

    Forward-thinking agents of academic partnership building from Vanderbilt University, Fisk University, and the Minority-Serving Institution (MSI) STEM Research & Development Consortium (MSRDC) describe their MSI-related research partnership models. Learn from their proven methods for leveraging resources and capabilities to improve your team’s responses to federal research and development opportunities.

    Hosted by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the webinar provides the opportunity to learn:
    -How MSI partnerships can benefit university research at all levels, including Research One institutions
    -How various research partnering constructs operate
    -Ways to tailor and organize a research partnership model to fit the needs of your institution
    -How to decipher roles and responsibilities among team members
    -Ways to align strengths and capabilities, recognize potential weaknesses, and address capability

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 14:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 556212
    VIRIN: 021617-A-AB123-002
    Filename: DOD_104929731
    Length: 01:55:21
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnering for Strategic Threat Reduction Research: Partnership Models and Leveraging Capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

