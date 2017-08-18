(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Buckley Captain takes on 100 mile race

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luke Nowakowski 

    460th Space Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Kelly Lammert, 566 Intelligence Squadron executive, ran in the Leadville 100, a race which spans over 100 miles through the Rocky Mountains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 556209
    VIRIN: 171002-F-IL629-001
    Filename: DOD_104929716
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Captain takes on 100 mile race, by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Buckley Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT