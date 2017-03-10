Coast Guard aircrew hoists man from Huckleberry Island

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from, Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., hoists a man from Huckleberry Island, which is located near Anacortes, Wash., Oct. 3, 2017.
The man had been reported missing, October 2, by his wife after he didn't return from a regularly scheduled sail out of Fildago Marina in Anacortes.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles.
|10.03.2017
|10.05.2017 12:46
|B-Roll
|556205
|171003-G-G0213-1002
|DOD_104929628
|00:01:05
|ANACORTES, WA, US
|ANACORTES, WA, US
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
