    Coast Guard aircrew hoists man from Huckleberry Island

    ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from, Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., hoists a man from Huckleberry Island, which is located near Anacortes, Wash., Oct. 3, 2017.

    The man had been reported missing, October 2, by his wife after he didn't return from a regularly scheduled sail out of Fildago Marina in Anacortes.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556205
    VIRIN: 171003-G-G0213-1002
    Filename: DOD_104929628
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ANACORTES, WA, US 
    Hometown: ANACORTES, WA, US
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew hoists man from Huckleberry Island, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

