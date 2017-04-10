Certified instructor, Kennedy Felker, teaches the Dynamic Training class to Airforce members and families at the Whiteman fitness center.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556188
|VIRIN:
|171004-F-HX653-443
|Filename:
|DOD_104929440
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Whiteman AFB Dynamic Fitness Class, by SSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT