(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Whiteman AFB Dynamic Fitness Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Fremming 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    Certified instructor, Kennedy Felker, teaches the Dynamic Training class to Airforce members and families at the Whiteman fitness center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556188
    VIRIN: 171004-F-HX653-443
    Filename: DOD_104929440
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB Dynamic Fitness Class, by SSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    families
    health
    weights
    whiteman afb
    spouses
    crossfit
    civilians
    fitness
    air force
    gym
    lifting
    scott fremming
    kennedy felker
    fit force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT