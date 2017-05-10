Did ya know we install the LAIRCM system in aircraft at Robins Air Force Base? Here is a short video explaining just what that is! (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Wenzel)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 12:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|556177
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-BS509-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104929321
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Did Ya Know, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT