    Lt. Gen. Rice Addresses the 117th

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman James Bentley 

    117th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard and Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson address members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing in an "All Call" briefing. Brig. Gen. Nordhaus, Commander of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, is in attendance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Rice Addresses the 117th, by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

