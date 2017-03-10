Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director of the Air National Guard and Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronald C. Anderson address members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing in an "All Call" briefing. Brig. Gen. Nordhaus, Commander of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, is in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556175
|VIRIN:
|171003-Z-F3868-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104929280
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Lt. Gen. Rice Addresses the 117th, by SrA James Bentley, identified by DVIDS
