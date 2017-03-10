(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Maria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Harrison 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Non-narrative stringer of Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces members participating in a personnel recovery mission. The Iowa Security Forces is augmenting the 156th SFS, Puerto Rico ANG, during Hurricane Maria relief operations. Interview/ naration by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Noemi Lopez, 156th Force Support Squadron, Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico.
    Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tayor Harrison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556148
    VIRIN: 171004-F-YL100-002
    Filename: DOD_104929163
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria, by SrA Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    Security Forces
    Iowa Air National Guard
    156 Airlift Wing
    First Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT