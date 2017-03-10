video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Non-narrative stringer of Iowa Air National Guard Security Forces members participating in a personnel recovery mission. The Iowa Security Forces is augmenting the 156th SFS, Puerto Rico ANG, during Hurricane Maria relief operations. Interview/ naration by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Noemi Lopez, 156th Force Support Squadron, Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tayor Harrison)