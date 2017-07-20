(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Live Training 8 of 9 - Chap 12 for DON Onboarding Module

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Video by Carlos Barba 

    Office of Civilian Human Resources

    This video is of a live training provided for the Department of the Navy (DON) Civilian Human Resource Offices on how to use the USA Staffing Onboarding Module (OM). For additional information, see the OM Guide Chapter 12.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556124
    VIRIN: 170720-O-RC871-848
    Filename: DOD_104929103
    Length: 00:26:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Training 8 of 9 - Chap 12 for DON Onboarding Module, by Carlos Barba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USA Staffing

