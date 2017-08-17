(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diego Garcia Kennel Dedication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jimryan Ong 

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia

    TV News-DGA-Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Kennel Dedication-MC3 Ong

    A TV news story about the dedication of a painted mural in the Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Kennel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 03:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556079
    VIRIN: 170817-N-CN317-001
    Filename: DOD_104928548
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Kennel Dedication, by PO3 Jimryan Ong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    Kennel
    Deigo Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT