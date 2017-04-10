(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors volunteer at San Francisco food bank

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges and Cpl. Daniel Jean-Paul

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines and Sailors volunteered at the San Francisco and Marin Food Bank during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556052
    VIRIN: 171004-M-JH671-001
    Filename: DOD_104927657
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors volunteer at San Francisco food bank, by LCpl Bryce Hodges and Cpl Daniel Jean-Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

