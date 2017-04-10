Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) deliver food and water to Culebra and Villecas, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of government response effort. Produced by PO3 Jacob Goff.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 23:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556046
|VIRIN:
|171004-N-AY374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104927651
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Kearsarge Sailors Deliver Food and Water to Puerto Rico, by PO3 Jacob Goff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT