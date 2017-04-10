(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Deliver Food and Water to Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Goff 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) deliver food and water to Culebra and Villecas, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of government response effort. Produced by PO3 Jacob Goff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556046
    VIRIN: 171004-N-AY374-001
    Filename: DOD_104927651
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Sailors Deliver Food and Water to Puerto Rico, by PO3 Jacob Goff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    USS Kearsarge
    FEMA
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Jacob Goff

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT