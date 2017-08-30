(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPC Uribe Soldier Spotlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Woodbridge Bullock 

    American Forces Network - Casey

    Broadcast feature package highlighting SPC Oscar Uribe's role as an Automated Logistical Specialist with the 61st Support Maintenance Company, 194th CSSB, 2nd Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 21:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556034
    VIRIN: 170830-A-VT075-690
    Filename: DOD_104927318
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KR
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    This work, SPC Uribe Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Woodbridge Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    South Korea
    2 ID
    Second Infantry Division
    Area One
    194th CSSB
    Second to None
    SGT Woodbridge Bullock
    Fight Tonight
    AFN Casey
    61st SMC
    61st Supply Maintenance Company
    194th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion
    Two I-D
    SPC Oscar Uribe

