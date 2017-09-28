(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Expert Field Medical Badge (without lower third)

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers test their knowledge and skill to try and earn one of the hardest special skill badges, the Expert Field Medical Badge. 2nd Lieutenant Joseph Miller and Major Erica Kane explain the challenges of the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 555988
    VIRIN: 170928-A-QE526-620
    Filename: DOD_104926621
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Expert Field Medical Badge (without lower third), by SGT Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

